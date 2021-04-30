Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TSN opened at $77.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.