Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $361.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.