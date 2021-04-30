Ellipsis Market Cap Hits $245.10 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Ellipsis has a market cap of $245.10 million and $113.91 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 276,699,359 coins and its circulating supply is 95,488,183 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

