Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 278,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

