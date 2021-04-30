$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

