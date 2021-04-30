Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMRX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.96.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $770.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

