Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

