Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.920-3.010 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.