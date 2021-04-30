Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.