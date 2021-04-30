Brokers Offer Predictions for WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.