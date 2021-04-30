National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
