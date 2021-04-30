National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

