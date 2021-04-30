Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. Straumann has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

