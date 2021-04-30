Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Airbus has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.