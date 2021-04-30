Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Airbus has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.