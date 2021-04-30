Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.