Oppenheimer Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,198. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

