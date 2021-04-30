Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE AA opened at $37.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

