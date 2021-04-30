Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $21.19 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.