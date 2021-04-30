Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

