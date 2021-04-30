Clarivate’s (CLVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

