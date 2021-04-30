GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 184.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

