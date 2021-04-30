Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $239.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $240.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

