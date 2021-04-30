GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

