CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NEM stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

