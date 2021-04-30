GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000.

SPGP opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

