GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 15,792 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC increased its position in Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

