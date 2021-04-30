GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,281 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.48 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

