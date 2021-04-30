Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRZN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

