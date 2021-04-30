Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

CENX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

