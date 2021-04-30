Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of FOXF opened at $156.99 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

