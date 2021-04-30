Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 84 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

