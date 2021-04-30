Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,703. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

