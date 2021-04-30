Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE:WWW opened at $42.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.