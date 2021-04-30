IBM Retirement Fund Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.