Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 43.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

