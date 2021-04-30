Bokf Na Purchases 213 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.