STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its 200-day moving average is $189.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

