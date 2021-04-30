BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

