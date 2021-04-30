The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

