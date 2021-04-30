Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $235.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 258.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.