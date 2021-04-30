Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQV opened at $235.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 258.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.
IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.