iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 203.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.76 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

