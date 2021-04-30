Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

