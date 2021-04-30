Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Expands By 102.0%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UOLGY stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UOL Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

