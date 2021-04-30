Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.2931 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

TSRYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

