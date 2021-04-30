TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TRSSF. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

