Roth Capital Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $122.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

