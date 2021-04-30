Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

HRC opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

