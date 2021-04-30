Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.21 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

