Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,069.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.91 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

