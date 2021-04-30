San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 534.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 55.9% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 53.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of KHC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of -104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

