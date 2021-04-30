Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

